No injuries reported in Bay County school bus crash

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A school bus was involved in a traffic crash Monday morning in Bay County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, the crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Star Avenue and Pittsburgh Street.

Officials said the driver of the school bus was heading east on Pittsburgh Street. Another driver in a Honda Odyssey was heading south on Star Avenue.

Troopers said the school bus driver told them she didn’t see the Honda because it was in her blind spot. They said the left front of the school bus hit the right rear of the Odyssey.

FHP reports show neither driver was injured during the incident. Troopers said there were also 18 students on the school bus at the time of the crash. None of them were injured either.

