Panama City Police Department hosting ‘Cops with Coffee’

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Police Department is hosting an event that they are hoping the entire community participates in.

According to Public Information Officer Ken McVay, ‘Cops with Coffee’ will be held at the Panama City for the Arts on October 6, at 8:30 a.m.

McVay said that members of the community policing unit will be available to answer question sand address concerns about the downtown area.

