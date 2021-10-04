Advertisement

Parks and Rec partners with the local library to host a Storybook Trail

By Nikki Sheaks
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Parks and Rec is teaming up with the local library to host a hauntingly fun event this weekend.

At the Storybook Trail, kids can explore the park and read spooky stories. Stops in the trail will lead to passages from a Halloween tale.

”It’s supposed to be somewhat interactive. You’re getting pieces of the story as you move around to different sections of the park. And of course, as we move into fall it’s a Halloween theme. And while you’re there you can also use the library. It’s a way to bring the library out to the public and also get people out enjoying the parks,” said Travis Barbee, Bay County Parks and Rec Manager.

The first Storybook Trail is this Saturday from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at Under the Oaks Park.

It’s a free event and you’ll also be able to check out the mobile library and a new mini-library that was recently donated by a local citizen.

If you can’t make it this Saturday, don’t get spooked! There will be a few other Storybook Trail events.

Under the Oaks Park5843 E Hwy 98, Panama City

Saturday, October 9th from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Halloween Storywalk)

Frank Brown Park16200 Panama City Beach Pkwy Location at the Bus Loading Zone in between the pool & community center

Monday, October 18th  from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Storywalk Included)

Monday, November 22nd  from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Storywalk Included)

