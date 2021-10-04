Advertisement

PCPD doubles down to reduce number of pedestrian-involved crashes

By Katie Bente
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County is one of the top 25 counties in the state for traffic crashes involving pedestrians and bicyclists. But the Panama City Police Department is trying to change that.

It only takes a second for someone’s life to flash before their eyes.

“A normal vehicle weighs 3,000-5,000 pounds. You get hit by it, you’re more than likely going to die,” Panama City Police Corporal Preston Allyn said.

It’s a devastating accident Panama City officers working to avoid.

“Some people even though, even though you have the right ways pedestrians. If you get hit by a vehicle, it doesn’t really matter. So let’s try not to get hit by a vehicle,” Allyn said.

The department is doubling down on distracted drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians, by adding more patrol on busy roads.

“Just make drivers more aware and try to get the distractions out of the drivers, you know, their phones now. Or stop looking at the radio and just look around to try to cut down on the fatalities is really the purpose of this,” Allyn said.

But Allyn said it’s not about writing tickets.

“It’s more of an education, and trying to get a voluntary compliance, just for a safety factor we’re just trying to get out there and tell them like please, don’t get hit by cars,” Allyn said.

Officers are reminding everyone that there are rules when riding on these roads and walking on them too.

“A lot of people don’t know that you have to have a headlight and taillight on a bicycle at night,” Allyn said. “How the proper way to cross the road, and all the safety factors involved in crossing the road like using the crosswalk as you see here.”

That’s why you might be seeing more cop cars in some of those high-traffic areas. The Florida Department of Transportation gave the PCPD educational material to hand out, like lights for bicycles.

The Florida Department of Transportation is also paying for all the officer’s overtime, as law enforcement all across the state push for safer roads.

The program kicked off this weekend and runs through May.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelley Mosley was arrested for Lewd and Lascivious Battery.
Former Franklin County Schools counselor arrested for Lewd and Lascivious Battery
Authorities say Shaun Runyon has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one...
Authorities: 3rd victim dies after co-worker’s rampage
The Spanish Trail Farms Pumpkin Patch wil be open for the second year in a row throughout the...
Spanish Trail Farms Pumpkin Patch opens
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a woman in connection with a nearly...
Woman arrested in 19-year-old cold case homicide
Families gathered Saturday Afternoon at Frank Nelson Park for a friendly competition of Nerf...
Several Panama City organizations come together to host Nerf Gun Battle Royale

Latest News

Officials said a Grand Ridge man died over the weekend from injuries he received during a...
Grand Ridge resident dies from injuries received in August crash
Wife of Governor Ron DeSantis, Casey DeSantis, is shown, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Miami. (AP...
Florida first lady Casey DeSantis battling breast cancer
Of those 8,107 pedestrian related crashes, there were 712 fatalities.
FHP educating the public during National Pedestrian Safety Month
Pedestrian Safety with FHP
Pedestrian Safety with FHP