Pedestrian-related crashes in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cars aren’t the only things traveling on our area roadways.

“Pedestrian fatalities and crashes have been on the increase the past couple of years we’ve noticed, we’re tracking that,” Jason King, Lieutenant for Florida Highway Patrol, said.

It’s a trend Florida Highway Patrol Troopers notice at the same time every year.

“As of September of each year through February of the following year, there’s been a roughly 30 percent increase of pedestrian-involved crashes,” King said. “Basically, we contribute it to the time savings.”

Last year, Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles reports there were 8,107 pedestrian-related crashes with 712 fatalities.

FHP preliminary data shows Bay County saw 80 pedestrian-involved crashes. 28 of those were hit and runs. One ended in death.

National Pedestrian Safety Month is looking to change those numbers.

“Our goal is to drive those numbers down best as possible, and we start by educating the public,” King said.

Troopers encourage pedestrians and motorists to work together to create safer roadways. Pedestrians can wear reflective clothing or if outside exercising and listening to music, take out one headphone or turn the volume down. For drivers, officials encourage them to just be aware.

“First and foremost is just try to reduce the distraction in your car by choice,” King said. “Put the cell phone down when you’re changing the Bluetooth music, turn the music down. Just be aware. Awareness is the combination between the two to bring safety. Be aware when you’re in those areas, pedestrians may be there.”

If you are caught driving without paying attention, there are consequences.

“Across the state of Florida there’s a minimum fine of $164 and 3-points [on your license] if you fail to yield right away to a pedestrian in a crosswalk,” King said.

Drive defensively. Walk defensively. Do your part to create safer roadways.

