Advertisement

Pedestrian-related crashes in Bay County

October is National Pedestrian Safety Month.
October is National Pedestrian Safety Month.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cars aren’t the only things traveling on our area roadways.

“Pedestrian fatalities and crashes have been on the increase the past couple of years we’ve noticed, we’re tracking that,” Jason King, Lieutenant for Florida Highway Patrol, said.

It’s a trend Florida Highway Patrol Troopers notice at the same time every year.

“As of September of each year through February of the following year, there’s been a roughly 30 percent increase of pedestrian-involved crashes,” King said. “Basically, we contribute it to the time savings.”

Last year, Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles reports there were 8,107 pedestrian-related crashes with 712 fatalities.

FHP preliminary data shows Bay County saw 80 pedestrian-involved crashes. 28 of those were hit and runs. One ended in death.

National Pedestrian Safety Month is looking to change those numbers.

“Our goal is to drive those numbers down best as possible, and we start by educating the public,” King said.

Troopers encourage pedestrians and motorists to work together to create safer roadways. Pedestrians can wear reflective clothing or if outside exercising and listening to music, take out one headphone or turn the volume down. For drivers, officials encourage them to just be aware.

“First and foremost is just try to reduce the distraction in your car by choice,” King said. “Put the cell phone down when you’re changing the Bluetooth music, turn the music down. Just be aware. Awareness is the combination between the two to bring safety. Be aware when you’re in those areas, pedestrians may be there.”

If you are caught driving without paying attention, there are consequences.

“Across the state of Florida there’s a minimum fine of $164 and 3-points [on your license] if you fail to yield right away to a pedestrian in a crosswalk,” King said.

Drive defensively. Walk defensively. Do your part to create safer roadways.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelley Mosley was arrested for Lewd and Lascivious Battery.
Former Franklin County Schools counselor arrested for Lewd and Lascivious Battery
Authorities say Shaun Runyon has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one...
Authorities: 3rd victim dies after co-worker’s rampage
The Spanish Trail Farms Pumpkin Patch wil be open for the second year in a row throughout the...
Spanish Trail Farms Pumpkin Patch opens
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a woman in connection with a nearly...
Woman arrested in 19-year-old cold case homicide
Families gathered Saturday Afternoon at Frank Nelson Park for a friendly competition of Nerf...
Several Panama City organizations come together to host Nerf Gun Battle Royale

Latest News

FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with...
DeSantis and Trump downplay potential primary face off
Bay County is one of the top 25 counties in the state for traffic crashes involving pedestrians...
PCPD doubles down to reduce number of pedestrian-involved crashes
Officials said a Grand Ridge man died over the weekend from injuries he received during a...
Grand Ridge resident dies from injuries received in August crash
Wife of Governor Ron DeSantis, Casey DeSantis, is shown, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Miami. (AP...
Florida first lady Casey DeSantis battling breast cancer