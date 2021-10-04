Advertisement

Tips from State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis during Fire Prevention Week

Fire officials from Richmond and Chesterfield are encouraging people to check their smoke alarms and talk about their home escape plans.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week is Fire Prevention Week and CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis put out some tips on how to prevent a fire in your home.

This year, Fire Prevention Week is observed October 3-9th, and the theme is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety!” to teach people to recognize the different sounds smoke and carbon monoxide alarms make.

In 2020, Patronis says local fire departments responded to about 1.4 million fires in the United States, which is an average of one every 23 seconds.

Tips Patronis gave to keep safe from a fire include;

  • Install smoke alarms in every bedroom. They should also be outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home. Large homes may need extra smoke alarms.
  • Test all smoke alarms at least once a month.
  • Make a home fire escape plan.
  • Consider installing a bedside alert device that responds to the sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.
  • Keep pathways lit with night lights and free from clutter.

