Work & School Week Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We will have mostly cloudy skies tonight along with a 20% chance for a few showers. Lows will fall to around 70 degrees. As we start the new work and school week the weather pattern will be turning a bit unsettled thanks to an incoming cold front from the west. An area of low pressure is then expected to develop along this front come Tuesday which will raise our rain chances to 70-80%. This system will bring numerous showers and storms to the Panhandle throughout the week. Rain totals could range from 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts possible.

By Friday, dynamics will come together in the upper levels which will help push the front eastward and allow high pressure to build back in. Once the high builds in by the end of the week, sunshine and less humid weather will return for the weekend along with minimal rain chances. Highs each day this week will average in the mid to lower 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

As for the tropics, all is quiet here at home. In the Atlantic, there is an area to watch over the southeastern Bahamas. This disturbance’s environmental conditions don’t seem like they will be conducive for development while it moves northwestward this week. This system does not look to have any impact on the U.S. at this time. Tropical Depression Victor looks like it will be encountering shear and dry air that will allow it to fizzle out. Hurricane Sam continues to stay at hurricane strength as it continues to push into the northeastern Atlantic, environmental conditions through midweek will be weakening this storm as well.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.