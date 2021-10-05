Advertisement

Barktoberfest returns for another year of canine trick-or-treating

The 6th annual Barktoberfest, a doggie social with beer for humans, will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, in Grand Park at Grand Boulevard, Sandestin.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 6th annual doggie social Barktoberfest will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, in Grand Park at Grand Boulevard in Sandestin.

The “pawty” will have a canine trick-or-treat for tasty snacks, gourmet bites from JC’s Gourmet, craft brews from Destin Brewery, music, raffle drawings, and fun prizes.

You and your pets are encouraged to dress in their spookiest Halloween costumes for a “Pet & Parent Matching Costume” contest.

The event is a fundraiser for Dog-Harmony. It’s a nonprofit out of Santa Rosa Beach that helps dogs rescue people.

For more information, email Nancy Bown, Founder, at hello@dog-harmony.org or call (850) 376-4190.

