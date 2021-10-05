Bay County Commissioners approve Titus Road Connector project

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Construction will soon begin on Titus Road near North Bay Haven High School that will hopefully alleviate some of the heavy traffic in the mornings.

The project will connect a little over a mile of Roadway 2321 to State Road 390 and is estimated to take less than a year once the contract is signed.

The contract was authorized during Tuesday’s Bay County Commission meeting.

Titus Road Connector Project Map. (Bay County)

