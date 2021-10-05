Bay County Commissioners approve Titus Road Connector project
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Construction will soon begin on Titus Road near North Bay Haven High School that will hopefully alleviate some of the heavy traffic in the mornings.
The project will connect a little over a mile of Roadway 2321 to State Road 390 and is estimated to take less than a year once the contract is signed.
The contract was authorized during Tuesday’s Bay County Commission meeting.
Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.