Advertisement

Bay County Commissioners approve Titus Road Connector project

The project will connect a little over a mile of roadway 2321 to state road 390.
The project will connect a little over a mile of roadway 2321 to state road 390.(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Construction will soon begin on Titus Road near North Bay Haven High School that will hopefully alleviate some of the heavy traffic in the mornings.

The project will connect a little over a mile of Roadway 2321 to State Road 390 and is estimated to take less than a year once the contract is signed.

The contract was authorized during Tuesday’s Bay County Commission meeting.

Titus Road Connector Project Map.
Titus Road Connector Project Map.(Bay County)

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said a Grand Ridge man died over the weekend from injuries he received during a...
Grand Ridge resident dies from injuries received in August crash
Things might have been dim around the Panama City Mall Monday, but come Tuesday evening the...
The Central Panhandle Fair is back in Panama City
Kelley Mosley was arrested for Lewd and Lascivious Battery.
Former Franklin County Schools counselor arrested for Lewd and Lascivious Battery
Uptick in drugs as a result of the border crisis.
Bay County Sheriff’s Office correlates drug busts with U.S. border crisis
A school bus was involved in a traffic crash Monday morning in Bay County. Florida Highway...
No injuries reported in Bay County school bus crash

Latest News

Materials can be dropped off from October 8 and 9 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Steelfield...
Bay County’s Fall Waste Amnesty Days approaching
Tyran Claybrone is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon,...
Okaloosa County shooting suspect caught in central Florida
Bay County Commissioner's hire contractor for new courthouse.
Bay County Commissioner’s hire contractor for new courthouse
Final phases of construction approved for Latitude at Watersound.
Final phases of construction approved for Latitude at Watersound