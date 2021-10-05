Advertisement

Bay County Commissioner’s hire contractor for new courthouse

By Allison Baker
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The new Bay County Courthouse project is making progress after commissioners hired a contractor to move the project forward Tuesday.

Commissioner Robert Carroll said right now the county has two separate courthouses which can get confusing. The new project will consolidate everything to one campus. Everyone will also check in at one location which he says will make things easier and safer.

“It will be located at the existing courthouse facility,” Carroll said. “It will be tied in along the southwest corner. It’ll connect to the existing building they will realign the entryway to have one focal entry point into both facilities.”

The project is estimated to take around 14 months once it’s started.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said a Grand Ridge man died over the weekend from injuries he received during a...
Grand Ridge resident dies from injuries received in August crash
Things might have been dim around the Panama City Mall Monday, but come Tuesday evening the...
The Central Panhandle Fair is back in Panama City
Kelley Mosley was arrested for Lewd and Lascivious Battery.
Former Franklin County Schools counselor arrested for Lewd and Lascivious Battery
Uptick in drugs as a result of the border crisis.
Bay County Sheriff’s Office correlates drug busts with U.S. border crisis
A school bus was involved in a traffic crash Monday morning in Bay County. Florida Highway...
No injuries reported in Bay County school bus crash

Latest News

Materials can be dropped off from October 8 and 9 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Steelfield...
Bay County’s Fall Waste Amnesty Days approaching
Tyran Claybrone is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon,...
Okaloosa County shooting suspect caught in central Florida
The project will connect a little over a mile of roadway 2321 to state road 390.
Bay County Commissioners approve Titus Road Connector project
Final phases of construction approved for Latitude at Watersound.
Final phases of construction approved for Latitude at Watersound