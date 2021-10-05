Bay County Commissioner’s hire contractor for new courthouse

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The new Bay County Courthouse project is making progress after commissioners hired a contractor to move the project forward Tuesday.

Commissioner Robert Carroll said right now the county has two separate courthouses which can get confusing. The new project will consolidate everything to one campus. Everyone will also check in at one location which he says will make things easier and safer.

“It will be located at the existing courthouse facility,” Carroll said. “It will be tied in along the southwest corner. It’ll connect to the existing building they will realign the entryway to have one focal entry point into both facilities.”

The project is estimated to take around 14 months once it’s started.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.