Bay County’s Fall Waste Amnesty Days approaching

By Allison Baker
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -If you have old TVs, tires, or light bulbs lying around, this weekend will be the perfect time to take them to the landfill for the biannual Waste Amnesty Days.

Materials can be dropped off from October 8 and 9 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Steelfield Landfill located at 11411 Landfill Road in West Bay, off Highway 79.

The event is only open to Bay County residents. Be sure to bring proof of residency, like your drivers license or a piece of mail with your name and address on it.

”We want to make sure folks don’t have an excuse to dispose of their trash on our roadsides and things like that,” Bay County’s Chief Communication Officer Valerie Sale said. “We just want to keep our county and our community beautiful, and this is a great way to do it, and it is free to the public.

Items that will be accepted include the following:

• Appliances (air conditioners, dryers, stoves, washing machines, etc.)

• Construction and demolition debris (concrete, lumber, sheetrock, etc.)

• Trash (kitchen garbage, furniture, carpet, clothes, etc.)

• Household hazardous waste (pesticides, paints, used oil, fluorescent tubes, antifreeze, etc.)

• Small engine containing devices (lawnmowers, weed eaters, edgers, etc.)

• Tires

• Yard debris (grass clippings, leaves, tree trimmings, etc.)

• Recyclables (batteries, paper, plastic, metals, computers, cell phones, etc.)

They will not be accepting gas cylinders, explosive materials, ammunition, or flares; however, residential-sized propane tanks will be accepted.

More wet weather will give way to drier weather this weekend.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
