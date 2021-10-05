The Central Panhandle Fair is back in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Things might have been dim around the Panama City Mall Monday, but come Tuesday evening the parking lot will be transformed with bright colors and sounds of laughter.

“It’s right here in the heart of Panama City, it’s right in the middle,” Arnold Amusements office manager Joseph Even said.

The Central Panhandle Fair is back after being held here in 2019 and taking a break because of COVID in 2020.

“We’re looking forward to seeing those same people as things have gotten back to normal not only from the hurricane but of course from the pandemic,” said Even.

The pandemic caused the organizer, Arnold Amusements, to take a year off last year. This year, extra safety precautions will be taken to protect against COVID.

“It gives people a sense of security that we’ve taken the extra steps and measures that needs to be done so that they’re assured that everything is in place and they can have a good time,” said Even.

A place people of all ages can have that good time on the traditional carnival rides.

“We have the Ferris wheel, the bumper cars, the merry-go-round, the sizzler, that sort of stuff,” said Even.

There’s also a wide variety of games for the kids and adults.

“And then of course you can’t forget any of the carnival food, you know the fair favorites,” said Even.

Fair favorites organizers hope will put a smile on your face.

“Something Arnold Amusements has done for 41 years and we’re glad to be a part of it. We’re glad when you get a happy face out there or a smiling face or people come up and tell us good job, then it’s worth it to us,” said Even.

The pandemic may have dimmed the light on fair fun last year, but on the mall grounds this year that light will be back, especially in the smiles of fair fanatics.

Staff members will sanitize all of the rides before the fair opens each day and every ride, game and concession will also have hand sanitizer available. The fair is free admission and opens Tuesday through Friday at 5 to 10 p.m. and again Saturday starting at 1 to 11 p.m.

