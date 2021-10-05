Advertisement

Constitutional carry legislation might have legs in 2022 session

By Jake Stofan
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Some top Florida Republican lawmakers have now said they’d support constitutional carry legislation in the upcoming session.

The policy would allow all legal gun owners to carry firearms without a concealed weapons license.

The constitutional carry legislation was filed by the legislature’s most outspoken conservative member, Representative Anthony Sabatini.

“Our very liberal Republican Speaker Chris Sprowls has gotten tens of thousands of emails from gun groups,” Sabatini said.

The policy is split into two bills.

The first would allow gun owners to carry concealed weapons without a license.

“You don’t have to go ask the government for permission,” Sabatini said.

The second would allow for open carry.

“You shouldn’t have the duty to hide your firearm if you’ve done nothing wrong,” said Sabatini.

Democratic Representative Anna Eskamani argued constitutional carry would make Florida a more dangerous place to live because you’d no longer have to take safety courses to carry a firearm in public.

“That’s really scary,” Eskamani said.

Eskamani said she’s doubtful Sabatini’s bills will get a hearing, due to his strained relationship with the House Speaker.

“Sabatini does not have a lot of leverage within the chamber,” Eskamani said.

But recently top brass in the Senate indicated they would support constitutional carry legislation, including Senate Majority Leader Debbie Mayfield.

“I support constitutional carry. That is one of the things that we will probably be looking at this session because it is important,” said Mayfield in a Legislative Delegation meeting last week.

Florida GOP Chair and State Senator Joe Gruters said he might support constitutional carry, but doesn’t want to see assault weapons openly carried on beaches.

“Because I think that would adversely impact Florida’s tourism economy,” Gruters said.

While there seems to be some support for constitutional carry legislation in the Senate, a bill hasn’t yet been filed in the chamber.

Republicans may be wary of pursuing such a controversial policy in an election year.

Twenty-one states currently have some form of a constitutional carry law on the books.

