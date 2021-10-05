DeSantis and Trump downplay potential Primary faceoff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - A new poll shows that if a presidential primary were held now, Governor Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump would be virtually tied.

However, the governor and former president have downplayed the prospect of a DeSantis presidential run in 2024 in recent days.

The latest comments put a damper on a common line of attack DeSantis has faced from his likely 2022 opponents.

Both Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Congressman Charlie Crist have repeatedly suggested if DeSantis were to win re-election, he’d resign and run for President in 2024.

“He’s running for president in 2024 and he’s forgetting Florida in 2022,” said Crist at a Democratic event in September.

“And then if he was to be successful, he’d be leaving halfway through his four-year term,” said Fried in a June interview.

Appearing on FOX News last Thursday, DeSantis said his focus is on Florida.

“I’m not considering doing anything beyond doing my job,” said DeSantis.

In a Yahoo Finance interview Sunday, the former president had this to say about a potential DeSantis-Trump face-off in 2024.

“I don’t think I will face him, because I don’t see that if I did it. I don’t see that. I think most people would drop out. I think he would drop out,” said Trump.

Chairman of Chairs for the Florida Republican Party Evan Power told us it’s no surprise DeSantis has attracted rumors of a presidential run.

“What he’s done in Florida is made Florida model for the nation. And I think he’s invested as much as anything into selling how Florida has won. That of course makes him a national leader,” said Power.

As for the rumors of a potential Presidential-run working against the Governor in 2022, Republicans say they aren’t worried.

“I think it’s kind of a comical strategy for Democrats, cause they’re basically saying our Governor is doing such a great job that he’ll probably become President,” said Power.

Another idea that has been floated is the prospect of a Trump DeSantis ticket in 2024.

It’s a possibility Trump has said he’d be open to.

When asked about the possibility of a potential presidential run, the Governor’s Office referred us to a response DeSantis gave in early September.

“All the speculation about me is purely manufactured. I just do my job… I hear all this stuff and honestly, it’s nonsense. So, you know, I don’t really know what to say to rumors,” said DeSantis.