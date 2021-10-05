Advertisement

Experience waves of fun this week in Panama City Beach

By Sam Martello
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Pirates of the High Seas Fest has set sail in Panama City Beach.

From October 4th to October 10th there will be waves of fun-filled pirate activities.

Both virtual and in-person options are available so no one has to miss out on the fun. There will be online crafts, a virtual pirate-themed costume contest, a treasure hunt, and fireworks!

The week is jam-packed and you can find all of the events here.

To learn more about the Pirates of the High Seas Fest, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

