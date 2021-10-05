Experience waves of fun this week in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Pirates of the High Seas Fest has set sail in Panama City Beach.

From October 4th to October 10th there will be waves of fun-filled pirate activities.

Both virtual and in-person options are available so no one has to miss out on the fun. There will be online crafts, a virtual pirate-themed costume contest, a treasure hunt, and fireworks!

The week is jam-packed and you can find all of the events here.

To learn more about the Pirates of the High Seas Fest, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.