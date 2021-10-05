Final phases of construction approved for Latitude at Watersound.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The final phases for Latitude at Watersound were approved during Tuesday’s Bay County Commission meeting.

The subdivision will consist of 172 residential lots and private roadways.

Part of the plans approved Tuesday included drainage systems and stormwater retention facilities for the area.

County commissioners said the project is continuing to add to the residential base of housing for the area.

“Well and you’ve got Margaritaville, which the initial development is several hundred homes in the Margaritaville retirement area,” said Commissioner Doug Moore. “It is just another addition to county housing and helping to diversify our economy.”

According to the Saint Joe Senior Vice President, they are actively developing over 700 sites in the Latitude Margaritaville area including 100 homes that are currently under construction.

