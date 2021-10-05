Advertisement

Halloween Peeps are back after disappearing last year

By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Spooky Peeps are back just in time for Halloween!

The pumpkins. monsters, cats and ghosts could not be found in stores last year.

That’s because the company behind Peeps paused production on all of the non-Easter Peeps because of the pandemic.

This year, everyone’s favorite marshmallow candies have returned and with brand new packaging, too!

It’s the first Halloween packaging update since 2014 and you may notice there is a new Peeps item on the shelves.

The new skull Peeps are perfect for Day of the Dead celebrations.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said a Grand Ridge man died over the weekend from injuries he received during a...
Grand Ridge resident dies from injuries received in August crash
Things might have been dim around the Panama City Mall Monday, but come Tuesday evening the...
The Central Panhandle Fair is back in Panama City
Kelley Mosley was arrested for Lewd and Lascivious Battery.
Former Franklin County Schools counselor arrested for Lewd and Lascivious Battery
Uptick in drugs as a result of the border crisis.
Bay County Sheriff’s Office correlates drug busts with U.S. border crisis
A school bus was involved in a traffic crash Monday morning in Bay County. Florida Highway...
No injuries reported in Bay County school bus crash

Latest News

FILE - Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a State Department event commemorating the...
State Department discloses number of nukes in US stockpile
Materials can be dropped off from October 8 and 9 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Steelfield...
Bay County’s Fall Waste Amnesty Days approaching
Tyran Claybrone is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon,...
Okaloosa County shooting suspect caught in central Florida
Bay County Commissioner's hire contractor for new courthouse.
Bay County Commissioner’s hire contractor for new courthouse
The project will connect a little over a mile of roadway 2321 to state road 390.
Bay County Commissioners approve Titus Road Connector project