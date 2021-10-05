Advertisement

Madison Kinard is this week’s Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week

By Julia Daniels
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -At over six feet tall, the sport of volleyball basically called Mosley senior, Madison Kinard, by name, but when she’s not on the court, you can find her hitting the books. The right side for the Fins is a member of FCA, pre-med, Mu alpha Theta, Beta Club, National Honor Society, and more while also keeping up with dual enrollment classes and a 4.5 GPA.

“Being a student athlete is just really doing your schoolwork first, doing it on the bus ride, making sure you get all your classes done.” Madison told me, as we talked about her accomplishments so far in life. Madison’s drive to be successful doesn’t just come from within. Mosley head volleyball coach, Michelle Mask, is adamant about performance in the classroom as well.

“It is super important because at the end of the day, volleyball ends for everybody.” coach Mask told me. “And academics and what you’ve done with your education means more than anything.” And at home, it’s the same kind of encouragement. “I have a lot of good pressure behind me to do well in school” says Madison “because they (my parents) know my potential, so my family just really pushes me to do well because I want to be a doctor someday.” Looking to the future, Coach Mask has no doubt Madison can do whatever she puts her mind to. “I think Madison, she is an extremely bright, intelligent, young lady. I think, for her, she’s going to hit the books, and she’s going to find some magic cure to some incurable disease is what I see for Madison just because she is that bright and that focused.”

Newschannel 7′s Student Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming.

