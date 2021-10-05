Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain chances will remain high over the next several days and that is why we have a Flash Flood Watch in effect for areas of the panhandle west of the Apalachicola River. Rainfall amounts of 2-4″ will be likely over this area. For tonight rain chances will be 80-90% w/lows near 70. The rain chances remain high Tuesday at 80-90% w/highs in the upper 70s. The rain chances will remain high through Thursday and then decrease for the upcoming weekend. Highs will again return to the mid to upper 80s.

