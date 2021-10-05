Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

Rain chances remain high over the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain chances will remain high over the next several days and that is why we have a Flash Flood Watch in effect for areas of the panhandle west of the Apalachicola River. Rainfall amounts of 2-4″ will be likely over this area. For tonight rain chances will be 80-90% w/lows near 70. The rain chances remain high Tuesday at 80-90% w/highs in the upper 70s. The rain chances will remain high through Thursday and then decrease for the upcoming weekend. Highs will again return to the mid to upper 80s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelley Mosley was arrested for Lewd and Lascivious Battery.
Former Franklin County Schools counselor arrested for Lewd and Lascivious Battery
Authorities say Shaun Runyon has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one...
Authorities: 3rd victim dies after co-worker’s rampage
The Spanish Trail Farms Pumpkin Patch wil be open for the second year in a row throughout the...
Spanish Trail Farms Pumpkin Patch opens
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a woman in connection with a nearly...
Woman arrested in 19-year-old cold case homicide
Officials said a Grand Ridge man died over the weekend from injuries he received during a...
Grand Ridge resident dies from injuries received in August crash

Latest News

Rain chances will remain high over the next several days.
Monday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says an unsettled pattern lies ahead through Wednesday.
Monday Forecast
Rain on the way for the new week!
Work & School Week Forecast
Rain is on the way for the next week!
Saturday Night Forecast