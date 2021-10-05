No more red tide in Walton County

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Florida Department of Health in Walton has lifted the health alert for red tide near Miramar Beach.

The alert was put out about red tide in the area on September 24, 2021, reminding everyone to stay out of the water.

Follow-up water samples taken by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission show red tide is no longer present or is at background levels near this location, which means people can go back to water-related activities.

It’s important you continue to exercise caution and good judgment.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.