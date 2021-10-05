JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - October is National Bullying Prevention Month, and bullying is a problem many people can relate to all too well.

Officials say bullying can cause issues for kids even after the bullying stops, and sometimes even into adulthood.

“It can hurt a child’s self-esteem so that they never really achieve what they should in life. Also, a bullied child may really not know how to express their feelings, it may cause them to explode,” School Resource Division Supervisor Lieutenant Steven Stewart said.

Marianna K-8 Principal Jessica Craven said they try to stop bullying before it starts by promoting good character and citizenship at school. Marianna K-8 also has ‘See something, say something’ programs in place to encourage kids to speak up if they see someone being bullied. However, if students can’t handle the bullying themselves, school administration or a school resource officer may have to step in.

“We have a bullying complaint form that parents and students can fill out against students, we have to do a formal bullying investigation into it, and we have to make a decision whether it’s substantiated or unsubstantiated and all of that gets reported to the state of Florida,” Craven said.

“We would take the child that we feel like is being picked on or bullied, try to isolate them so the other kids don’t see them because that just kind of adds to the whole problem, and see if we can’t work out something to ease that child’s stress,” Stewart said.

Overall, officials agree it’s important to teach kids not to be a bully, and to speak up if they see someone being bullied.

