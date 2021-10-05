Okaloosa County shooting suspect caught in central Florida

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Okaloosa County last month has been caught.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies say Tyran Claybrone, 25, of Florosa, is accused of shooting at two people outside the Red Rose Gentlemen’s Club on Okaloosa Island on September 10th. One person was shot in the leg.

Deputies said the victims reported walking outside the club around 4:40 a.m. when Claybrone approached them. They said he threatened to shoot the first victim in the head and pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun. They said he fired twice, hitting one of them in the leg.

Investigators said a couple of weeks later, Claybrone came back to the club and told the cashier he would pay the victim $3,000 as restitution, which was declined.

Claybrone was arrested in Pasco County Tuesday. He’s facing attempted homicide, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon.

