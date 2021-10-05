Advertisement

Skate park in DeFuniak Springs temporarily closed

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DeFuniak Springs, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The DeFuniak Springs Community Center, including the skate park, will be closed for several weeks for repairs.

According to city officials, some ramps used by skateboarders are showing signs of “wear and tear” and need to be repaired.

The park is located at 361 N. 10th Street. We’re told the skate park will be closed until sometime in December.

For more information, contact DeFuniak Springs Public Works Department at (850) 892-8534.

