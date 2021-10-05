Some parts of Bay County seeing record-breaking rainfall

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain boots and umbrellas have been common accessories here in Bay County.

“The last couple of months have been certainly wet,” Ryan Michaels, Meteorologist for WJHG, said. “We’ve had systems come through and dump several inches of rain.”

In 2020, our area saw an average amount of rain.

“By this time last year we were a little over 50 inches of rain,” Michaels said. “That’s close to the seasonal average for us, in fact, last year was pretty close to the seasonal average. Around 60 inches of rain is what we expect.”

This year has been a little different. So far, we already have two tropical storms under our belt. In just the past day alone, rain totals have exceeded October’s monthly average.

“In the past 24-hours we’ve seen about 4.33 inches of rain,” Michaels said. “When you take about the average month of October you get about 3.5 inches of rain. We’re already on top of our average for this month already.”

With some areas in the county already receiving over 70 inches of rain, 2021 is on track to be a record-setting year.

“We’re definitely a top-five wettest year in the last two decades, we’re talking about a possibility of maybe a top three last several decades as well when it comes to annual precipitation,” Michaels said.

That rain needs somewhere to go. After Hurricane Michael, we lost a great source of drainage.

“Taking a lot of trees out of our area, those can certainly soak up a lot of water in a day’s rain,” Michaels said.

A combination of heavy rain and a lack of trees means flooding is no surprise.

“If we’re not taking that rain out and we’re adding more rain to the water table that’s already on saturated ground, it’s just going to exacerbate flooding scenarios when we start to get these big inch storm systems that come through,” Michaels said.

A couple more inches of rain could be expected come Friday, setting October’s monthly average way above last year.

