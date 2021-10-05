Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

The wet weather pattern continues
By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Our whole area remains under a Flash Flood Watch in NWFL for the possibility of several more inches of rain tonight into Wednesday. We will see the rain chances ramp up after midnight tonight and some of the rain could be quite heavy. Rain chances will be 90%. Lows will stay near 70. On Wednesday the rain chances will be highest in the AM and then smaller in the PM. Highs will reach near 80. The rain chances will decrease a little more Thursday and then even more so Friday. By the weekend we should be rain free w/sunny skies.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

More wet weather will give way to drier weather this weekend.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
