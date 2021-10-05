Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Our whole area remains under a Flash Flood Watch in NWFL for the possibility of several more inches of rain tonight into Wednesday. We will see the rain chances ramp up after midnight tonight and some of the rain could be quite heavy. Rain chances will be 90%. Lows will stay near 70. On Wednesday the rain chances will be highest in the AM and then smaller in the PM. Highs will reach near 80. The rain chances will decrease a little more Thursday and then even more so Friday. By the weekend we should be rain free w/sunny skies.

