Washington County man in custody after throwing a wrench at a deputy

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 55-year-old man has been arrested after throwing a tire lug wrench at a deputy.

State troopers said the man was driving east on Interstate 10 around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, when he ran off the road and spun his car. He stopped in a ditch, where troopers said it looks like he set fire to the car and ran away.

After putting out the fire, law enforcement found the driver hiding along the wood line.

Troopers said when they went up to the man, he was holding a tire lug wrench in an angry way. They said when they got closer, the man threw the weapon at law enforcement officers and hit a Washington County deputy in the right upper thigh.

The deputy then tased the man, and after a brief struggle, they took him into custody for aggravated battery on an officer.

