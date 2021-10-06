Advertisement

Home COVID tests recalled over false positive results

According to the FDA, certain lots of the test indicate that a person has the virus when they...
According to the FDA, certain lots of the test indicate that a person has the virus when they do not actually have it. Negative results do not appear to be affected by the manufacturing issue.(Source: Ellume, Food and Drug Administration)
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Food and Drug Administration is recalling the Ellume COVID-19 Home Test over false positive results.

According to the FDA, certain lots of the test indicate that a person has the virus when they do not have it. Negative results do not appear to be affected by a manufacturing issue.

“The FDA is working closely with Ellume to assess the company’s additional manufacturing checks and other corrective steps to help ensure that the issue is resolved,” a safety communication from the agency said.

A complete list of recalled Ellume COVID-19 Home Tests can be found on the company’s website.

If you purchased one of the recalled test kits, you can request a replacement by completing an online form.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Elyria, Ohio released photos of several of the suspects arrested in what's considered...
More than 200 arrested, 50 potential victims helped in Ohio human trafficking sting
Things might have been dim around the Panama City Mall Monday, but come Tuesday evening the...
The Central Panhandle Fair is back in Panama City
Evan Bialosuknia, a transgender student, is crowned homecoming queen at a Florida high school.
School elects its first transgender homecoming queen in Florida
Uptick in drugs as a result of the border crisis.
Bay County Sheriff’s Office correlates drug busts with U.S. border crisis
55-year-old David Chester Lovvorn
Washington County man in custody after throwing a wrench at a deputy

Latest News

FILE - People enter and exit a Target store, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2007, in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.
Target adds new ‘buy now, pay later’ options
Law enforcement officials in Arlington, Texas, are responding to a report of a shooting at...
Police: Student opens fire at Texas high school; 4 hurt
Khalil Wheeler-Weaver, 25, listens to his sentence in a courtroom in Newark, N.J., Wednesday,...
Serial killer lured by fake social account gets 160 years
President Joe Biden takes off his mask as he walks off of Marine One on the South Lawn of the...
LIVE: Biden meets with business leaders, escalates warnings of US debt default
A parent expresses his anxiety over the shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas,...
It's stressful not knowing if kid's OK, says parent amid Texas high school shooting