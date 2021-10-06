Advertisement

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office holds swearing in ceremony

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tuesday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office held a swearing in ceremony for 10 employees, both new and old.

Two civilian employees and eight law enforcement officers were sworn in during the ceremony. Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield led his men and women in taking the oath.

Each member was asked to raise their right hand and swear to uphold the law and constitution. Then, the officers were pinned by either a family member or Edenfield.

“This gave the families, and the community as well, an opportunity to come out and witness their loved ones, their spouses, their brothers, their sisters, or children to be sworn in and to also be honored as they were promoted,” Edenfield said.

He said he believes it’s important that his officers stand before their peers to take the oath.

“Our mission here at the Sheriff’s Office is to achieve excellence through integrity, accountability and professionalism, and what other way to profess that then to stand before your peers and people of our community and raise your right hand and swear under oath to uphold the laws and the constitutions of the United States and the State of Florida,” Edenfield added.

Officials say they hope to continue holding this ceremony swearing in officers quarterly.

