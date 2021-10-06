Jackson Hospital COVID cases declining

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - COVID-19 has been on a rampage since it first hit. However, in Jackson County, officials say the amount of COVID positive patients in Jackson Hospital is on the decline.

As of Tuesday, there are only five COVID positive patients at Jackson Hospital in Marianna. This decline in cases comes after a spike in mid-August to early September. Hospital officials estimate they had an average of 30 positive patients on any given day throughout September.

However, even with the decline in cases, hospital officials are encouraging people to continue taking precautions.

“I encourage you to not drop your guard,” Jackson Hospital’s Director of Infection Prevention and Employee Health Kaye Robinson said. “Absolutely go out and live your life, but take those measures, do the social distancing, hand hygiene, mask use and by all means, vaccination.”

Hospital officials say they will continue trying their best to protect their employees, patients and the community.

