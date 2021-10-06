Advertisement

Jackson Hospital COVID cases declining

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - COVID-19 has been on a rampage since it first hit. However, in Jackson County, officials say the amount of COVID positive patients in Jackson Hospital is on the decline.

As of Tuesday, there are only five COVID positive patients at Jackson Hospital in Marianna. This decline in cases comes after a spike in mid-August to early September. Hospital officials estimate they had an average of 30 positive patients on any given day throughout September.

However, even with the decline in cases, hospital officials are encouraging people to continue taking precautions.

“I encourage you to not drop your guard,” Jackson Hospital’s Director of Infection Prevention and Employee Health Kaye Robinson said. “Absolutely go out and live your life, but take those measures, do the social distancing, hand hygiene, mask use and by all means, vaccination.”

Hospital officials say they will continue trying their best to protect their employees, patients and the community.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Elyria, Ohio released photos of several of the suspects arrested in what's considered...
More than 200 arrested, 50 potential victims helped in Ohio human trafficking sting
Things might have been dim around the Panama City Mall Monday, but come Tuesday evening the...
The Central Panhandle Fair is back in Panama City
Officials said a Grand Ridge man died over the weekend from injuries he received during a...
Grand Ridge resident dies from injuries received in August crash
Evan Bialosuknia, a transgender student, is crowned homecoming queen at a Florida high school.
School elects its first transgender homecoming queen in Florida
Uptick in drugs as a result of the border crisis.
Bay County Sheriff’s Office correlates drug busts with U.S. border crisis

Latest News

The Dolphins make it a sweep of the Marlins on the court this fall
Mosley gets volleyball win at Arnold Tuesday
Domestic violence is said to be the number one call for service in Panama City.
Panama City Police raise awareness for domestic violence
Jackson Hospital Officials lined the halls of Marianna City Hall to show support for the...
Jackson Hospital officials speak out at City Council meeting
We're told they see almost two million tons of cargo come in and out of the port a year.
Port Panama City sees shipment backlog