Lynn Haven Animal Shelter animal adoptions

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Lynn Haven Animal Shelter joined us in studio on Wednesday to talk about animal adoptions.

The shelter’s Cortney Turner spoke with us on what you need to know before adopting an animal such as “Arlo”, as well as how you can adopt from their shelter.

To find out more information on animal adoptions through the Lynn Haven Animal Control, click the video attached to this web article.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.