Mosley still unbeaten, getting set for another good road test

It should be yet another seemingly good road test for the Mosley Dolphins come Friday night. Coach Tommy Joe Whiddon and his staff preparing their team for a game Friday at Navarre, over to the west in Santa Rosa County

The Dolphins now 6-0 and coming off a road win this past Friday at Choctaw, that a 41-14 final. So another impressive win for the first year coach at Mosley and his squad. The Dolphins now with 258 points scored in their six wins, they’ve given up just 42, so an average scoring margin of 43 to 7! Given this is his first year with the program, and given those numbers, I asked the coach if even he is surprised by this level of success?

“I’m not surprised by it,” coach Whiddon told me via Zoom Tuesday. “I knew we had a really talented roster going into this football season. I’m confident in the plan that we’ve had, because we had the same level of success my first year at Booker T. (Washington High School) with a bunch of talented guys. So you know I was confident in the blueprint and I was confident in our guys. So, but it’s just nice to see the plan come together and guys working to get better and just kind of believing in the plan the deeper we get into this.”

There is no doubt this team has talent, on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Cole Horton is running the offense to near perfection, with plenty of speed and talent around him. Coach Whiddon knows his roster is full of skill, but adds there is no magic bullet to the winning ways. beyond sheer effort!

“I can’t pinpoint on just one specific thing. I mean the guys are just working hard, buying into their coaching. That’s what, to me, I’ve seen so far. Guys you know being committed to trying to be great. So I can’t say that there’s one, some magic thing that’s taken place outside of just working really hard every single day.”

Navarre is 3-1, and part of the 7A class, so the 6A Dolphins playing up in class this week.

