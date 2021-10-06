Advertisement

Mosley still unbeaten, getting set for another good road test

By Scott Rossman
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It should be yet another seemingly good road test for the Mosley Dolphins come Friday night. Coach Tommy Joe Whiddon and his staff preparing their team for a game Friday at Navarre, over to the west in Santa Rosa County

The Dolphins now 6-0 and coming off a road win this past Friday at Choctaw, that a 41-14 final. So another impressive win for the first year coach at Mosley and his squad. The Dolphins now with 258 points scored in their six wins, they’ve given up just 42, so an average scoring margin of 43 to 7! Given this is his first year with the program, and given those numbers, I asked the coach if even he is surprised by this level of success?

“I’m not surprised by it,” coach Whiddon told me via Zoom Tuesday. “I knew we had a really talented roster going into this football season. I’m confident in the plan that we’ve had, because we had the same level of success my first year at Booker T. (Washington High School) with a bunch of talented guys. So you know I was confident in the blueprint and I was confident in our guys. So, but it’s just nice to see the plan come together and guys working to get better and just kind of believing in the plan the deeper we get into this.”

There is no doubt this team has talent, on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Cole Horton is running the offense to near perfection, with plenty of speed and talent around him. Coach Whiddon knows his roster is full of skill, but adds there is no magic bullet to the winning ways. beyond sheer effort!

“I can’t pinpoint on just one specific thing. I mean the guys are just working hard, buying into their coaching. That’s what, to me, I’ve seen so far. Guys you know being committed to trying to be great. So I can’t say that there’s one, some magic thing that’s taken place outside of just working really hard every single day.”

Navarre is 3-1, and part of the 7A class, so the 6A Dolphins playing up in class this week.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Elyria, Ohio released photos of several of the suspects arrested in what's considered...
More than 200 arrested, 50 potential victims helped in Ohio human trafficking sting
Things might have been dim around the Panama City Mall Monday, but come Tuesday evening the...
The Central Panhandle Fair is back in Panama City
Officials said a Grand Ridge man died over the weekend from injuries he received during a...
Grand Ridge resident dies from injuries received in August crash
Uptick in drugs as a result of the border crisis.
Bay County Sheriff’s Office correlates drug busts with U.S. border crisis
Evan Bialosuknia, a transgender student, is crowned homecoming queen at a Florida high school.
School elects its first transgender homecoming queen in Florida

Latest News

Student Athlete of the Week
Madison Kinard is this week’s Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week
Area Scores and Highlights for Monday, October 4th
Area Scores and Highlights for Monday, October 4th
Area Scores and Highlights for Monday, October 4th
Tornadoes look to build on Week Six success.
Tornadoes look to build on Week Six success