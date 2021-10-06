Advertisement

Panama City Police raise awareness for domestic violence

By Dani Travis
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Domestic violence is said to be the number one call for service in Panama City. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and now the Panama City Police want people to know what to look for.

The Florida Statute says domestic violence includes physical, emotional, verbal, or sexual abuse and battery. Lieutenant Dustin Patterson said the department has received over 350 domestic abuse service calls this year to date. He said we need to raise awareness so people know what to look for and report it. He adds domestic violence is something that progresses.

“It’s one of those things that starts with a little bit of emotional attack and then turns physical and before you know it you maybe feel trapped in the situation. Maybe you have kids together you can’t leave, or financially maybe you can’t take that step to go out on your own, but that’s why there are programs. If you seek the assistance, the assistance is there to help,” said Patterson.

Patterson said the police are there to get people out of those situations and get the right resources people need. He adds there’s programs and temporary housing out there to help with whatever violence someone is experiencing.

For more information on resources, call:

Florida Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-500-1119

Florida Abuse Hotline: 1-800-962-2873

National Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-422-4453

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

National Teen Dating Abuse Hotline: 1-866-331-9474

