Texas high school on lockdown amid reports of shooting
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A Dallas-area school district said Monday that law enforcement was responding to reports of an “active shooter situation” at a high school.
The Mansfield Independent School District said in a news release that Timberview High School was on lockdown Wednesday morning. The school is in Arlington, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.
The district said that students and staff were locked in the classrooms or offices.
The report came just days after a shooting at a Houston charter school that injured an administrator.
