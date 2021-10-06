Tyndall Air Force Base showcases visitor enrollment system

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tyndall Air Force base is hosting thousands of visitors in the form of contractors working on the base’s “installation of the future.”

Tyndall is using a state-of-the-art visitor enrollment system to approve which contractors can be allowed on base. Tyndall officials say they expect more than 3,000 visitors during peak construction times.

The system decreases visitor pass processing times and simplifies the process by allowing the contractors to apply for their passes online.

”As of right now, it’s live. It’s saving time, man power, it’s helping out the contractors not having to come in here every day, looking for their ID card. They just get a notification, and it’s streamlining the entire process,” MSgt. Christopher Miller, Plans and Programs Superintendent at Tyndall Air Force Base said.

The program is also saving the government money.

“What it did was took over a contract we currently had in the works, that saved the government about $350,000 for one Air Force base. What we are able to do is, test it for all the other enterprises across the Air Force,” MSgt. Miller said.

