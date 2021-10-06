Advertisement

Vaccines saved an estimated 2,400 Florida seniors between January and May

By Jake Stofan
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Vaccinations saved the lives of an estimated 2,400 Floridians aged 65 and older between January and May of this year according to a new report published by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Health care groups point to it as evidence the state’s ‘Seniors First’ vaccine rollout strategy paid off.

The HHS report ranked Florida fourth in the total number of estimated elderly lives saved, behind only California, Texas, and New York.

“Florida absolutely stood out,” Florida Hospital Association CEO Mary Mayhew said.

Mayhew said Florida was a leader when it came to prioritizing the elderly for vaccinations.

“Governor DeSantis made clear that our number one priority to deploy the vaccine was for our elderly population,” Mayhew said.

When asked for a reaction to the HHS report, Christina Pushaw, the governor’s press secretary sent us an emailed statement.

“Although COVID-19 can infect people of all ages, an 85-year-old (on average) is 570 times more likely to die from a COVID-19 infection than a 25-year-old (on average). This is why Governor DeSantis prioritized vaccines for Seniors First, from the very beginning of the vaccine rollout – and the CDC ultimately changed its guidelines to reflect the same approach Governor DeSantis chose based on the science and empirical evidence,” Pushaw said.

While the HHS estimates don’t include the latest Delta surge, Kristen Knapp with the Florida Health Care Association said the state’s efforts to prioritize long-term care facilities for vaccination kept nursing home cases and deaths low despite the dramatic rise in community spread.

“We know it’s the safest way not only to protect our residents but protect ourselves against this virus,” Knapp said.

Mayhew also credited early treatment efforts for protecting seniors during the Delta surge.

“It played a significant role,” Mayhew said.

The Governor’s Office told us it estimates as many as 84,000 hospital admissions were avoided thanks to monoclonal antibody treatments.

“And that’s the kind of infrastructure that we’ve got to have at the ready, to the extent that we see a future surge,” Mayhew said.

The Florida Hospital Association emphasized encouraging younger Floridians to get vaccinated at higher rates will help reduce the severity of a future case spike.

The Florida Health Care Association said its next focus will be administering booster shots to the state’s long-term care residents.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Elyria, Ohio released photos of several of the suspects arrested in what's considered...
More than 200 arrested, 50 potential victims helped in Ohio human trafficking sting
Things might have been dim around the Panama City Mall Monday, but come Tuesday evening the...
The Central Panhandle Fair is back in Panama City
Evan Bialosuknia, a transgender student, is crowned homecoming queen at a Florida high school.
School elects its first transgender homecoming queen in Florida
Uptick in drugs as a result of the border crisis.
Bay County Sheriff’s Office correlates drug busts with U.S. border crisis
55-year-old David Chester Lovvorn
Washington County man in custody after throwing a wrench at a deputy

Latest News

Meet the Tyndall Air Force Bases APE Team! They're responsible for ensuring airfields are ready...
Tyndall Air Force Base showcases visitor enrollment system
A new program started by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office hopes to motivate residents to...
New program in Walton Co. helping first responders find your home quicker
Tyndall is using a state-of-the-art visitor enrollment system to approve which contractors can...
Tyndall AFB Showcases Visitor Enrollment System
Senator Marco Rubio says insecurity at the border is a problem, and he believes more border...
Senator Marco Rubio Addresses Border Crisis