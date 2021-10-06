Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s another active morning on radar with storms moving in for the morning drive. We’ll want to rain gear-up once again as another band slowly passes through the panhandle today. Some bouts of heavy rains could exacerbate our potential for seeing flooded roadways. Let’s once again be sure to give ourselves extra time out the door in anticipation of slower travels.

Otherwise, we’re mild out in the low 70s. Highs today will once again struggle to reach 80 degrees under the clouds and storms. But for those of us west of Hwy79, we’ll see our skies clear a bit more into the afternoon today allowing for our Western Counties in NWFL to reach the low 80s.

A cut off low in the upper levels of the atmosphere paired with a stalled out front to our west remains in place. With plenty of moisture to work with through all layers of the atmosphere from the surface to aloft due to southerly flow off the Gulf of Mexico, we’ll have the capability of creating bouts of heavy rains.

There’s potential for this setup to create excessive rainfall again today. Isolated flash flooding will be possible especially by midweek with this unsettled pattern. We could easily add another 1-3″ across NWFL today. Rainfall totals remain on track to reach the general 2-5″ across the Panhandle with the higher amounts for the coast where it’s possible we could see some pockets of up to 9-10″ from Monday through today.

We won’t be completely done with the rain chances wrapping up the end of the week. However, Thursday’s rain chances will be a bit more scattered and not as long lasting. Friday’s rain chances become fewer and further between, mainly in the morning, and mostly for areas east of Hwy231.

The weekend clears out beautifully to sunshine and seasonal temperatures!

Bottom Line...

For today, cloudy skies with storms in the morning, then becoming a bit drier in the afternoon before more storms develop into the evening and tonight. Highs today approach 80 degrees, but likely stay in the upper 70s for most. Your 7 Day Forecast has plenty of rain to go around for NWFL with periods of heavy rains at times through Wednesday, scattered storms remain in the forecast becoming fewer and further between Thursday into Friday.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.