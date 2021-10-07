Advertisement

Bay County sees spike in drugs from over the southern border, according to BCSO

By Katie Bente
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said there has been a spike in drug busts, and they could be coming from south of the border.

Sheriff Tommy Ford said most drugs in our community, such as heroin, meth, and fentanyl, are coming from Mexico. And it isn’t in small amounts. Just a few months back, deputies found 13 pounds of methamphetamine in a car that crossed the border multiple times.

Senator Marco Rubio said it is a problem that more border security would fix.

“I mean you have an insecure unsecured border you have an open border when you have an open border it isn’t just people that are crossing is fentanyl is cocaine, and then it’s it once it hits I-10 or any of the major thoroughfares in this country and then gets remitted to all kinds of places in Florida being one of them,” Senator Rubio said.

Sheriff’s deputies said they’re continuing to work with the drug unit, conducting investigations and seizing these drugs.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Elyria, Ohio released photos of several of the suspects arrested in what's considered...
More than 200 arrested, 50 potential victims helped in Ohio human trafficking sting
Things might have been dim around the Panama City Mall Monday, but come Tuesday evening the...
The Central Panhandle Fair is back in Panama City
Evan Bialosuknia, a transgender student, is crowned homecoming queen at a Florida high school.
School elects its first transgender homecoming queen in Florida
Uptick in drugs as a result of the border crisis.
Bay County Sheriff’s Office correlates drug busts with U.S. border crisis
55-year-old David Chester Lovvorn
Washington County man in custody after throwing a wrench at a deputy

Latest News

The CIU is a six man unit patrolling the Panhandle looking for who they say are the worst of...
FHP Criminal Interdiction Unit working to keep Panhandle safe
Rubio talks about COVID treatments.
Rubio COVID Treatments
We went on an FHP Ridealong.
FHP Ridealong
FEMA 2.0 would go into effect next spring for existing National Flood Insurance Program holders.
FEMA Risk Rating 2.0 could spike flood insurance rates