Bay County sees spike in drugs from over the southern border, according to BCSO

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said there has been a spike in drug busts, and they could be coming from south of the border.

Sheriff Tommy Ford said most drugs in our community, such as heroin, meth, and fentanyl, are coming from Mexico. And it isn’t in small amounts. Just a few months back, deputies found 13 pounds of methamphetamine in a car that crossed the border multiple times.

Senator Marco Rubio said it is a problem that more border security would fix.

“I mean you have an insecure unsecured border you have an open border when you have an open border it isn’t just people that are crossing is fentanyl is cocaine, and then it’s it once it hits I-10 or any of the major thoroughfares in this country and then gets remitted to all kinds of places in Florida being one of them,” Senator Rubio said.

Sheriff’s deputies said they’re continuing to work with the drug unit, conducting investigations and seizing these drugs.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.