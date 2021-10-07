Cameron Fish celebrating first NCAA golf tournament victory

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It is a huge event in the competitive life of 2018 Arnold alum Cameron Fish. Cameron is a senior golfer at Belmont University up in Nashville. And she is coming off her first ever collegiate tournament win. She led the Bruins to a team win at the Butler Invitational Tournament in Indiana Monday and Tuesday. That while nailing down top honors with a 54 hole score of three under par. Fish with a 71-71-65 over the course of that two day event! Wednesday afternoon I caught up with Cameron via Zoom and we talked about this experience.

“That last day was honestly, kind of a whirlwind.” Cameron told me. “I don’t know if I blacked out those last nine holes. But it definitely was a really cool experience, and a golf memory that probably is my favorite. And one that I would never forget. First of all it means so much to be a Belmont golfer and represent them in this way, for the University as a whole, and especially in athletics. And it was a long time coming too. Ever since my freshman year coming into Belmont, I knew I could do it. It was just a matter of experience and confidence building, and everything coming together.”

On the heels of this win, Cameron’s been chosen the Ohio Valley Conference Golfer of the Week, another thrill she says she will never forget. She adds this victory could just be what her golf career needed, in terms of being a springboard. I asked a springboard for what?

“Towards doing it again. I want to keep winning!” said Fish. “Winning’s contagious. It’s exhausting but it’s contagious. And now that I know I can do it, the sky is the absolute limit. I don’t know why I should ever go into another event not believing that I can win and do my absolute best! In golf it’s so easy to have one good day and then the next day be completely different. Or one good nine and the next nine just be like ‘what am I a completely different golfer?’ You know, so I think it’s a really difficult thing to put everything together in 54 holes. And like I said I knew I could do it. It was just a matter of confidence, and believing in myself, believing in my coach, and the guidance that I’ve had for what, the past 15 years.”

Fish says this win, and perhaps others that follow, will help keep alive a dream of playing professional golf. She is realistic though and will be ready to do something else, related to the game, she says, after college. She tells me she’ll graduate with a dual major in Communication Studies and Sports Administration in May. She’ll then take advantage of the extra year of eligibility in golf to play a sixth year, that thanks to the COVID exemption. And while doing that she will start work on her Masters.

