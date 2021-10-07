FHP Criminal Interdiction Unit working to keep Panhandle safe

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The amount of drugs and firearms coming through our area may surprise you. That’s why the Florida Highway Patrol has a special unit to keep you safe. We took a ride-along Wednesday with that unit to see how they work to keep the streets safe.

Certain vehicles may look like everyday Florida Highway Patrol cars, but the troopers inside are trained for much more.

“We’re specially trained troopers who handle dogs and conduct investigations outside of the normal responsibilities of a trooper,” Criminal Interdiction Unit Felony Officer Jake Moore said.

Their goal? To stop violent crimes and drug activity on our highways.

“Within the Florida Highway Patrol we have a lot of other tasks we take on and do for the state, we just don’t really advertise a lot of it,” Lieutenant Jason King said.

That’s where the Criminal Interdiction Unit comes in. The CIU is a six-man unit patrolling the Panhandle looking for who they say are the worst of the worst.

“Human trafficking, murderers, gang members, drugs, guns, all of that falls within our area,” said Moore.

An area that spans from Marianna to Pensacola and the Alabama border.

“Interstate 10 is a big corridor that runs across our state, lots of corridors from Atlanta, Birmingham, Montgomery, all coming into this area. So, we do see a fair bit of criminal activity on our roadways,” said Moore.

Criminal activity that the CIU works everyday to get off the streets.

“It’s about saving lives, it’s about preventing death through drugs or illegal weapons or even through the human trafficking situation,” said King.

Troopers said every arrest is one step closer to a safer Panhandle.

Moore said the amount of drugs and firearms they seize depends on a daily basis. He adds holidays and busier weekends are when they tend to see more criminal interdicting activity.

