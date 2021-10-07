Flooding near ECP causes traffic delays for drivers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Flooding near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport caused significant traffic delays Thursday morning into the afternoon. The intersection of SR-388 and West Bay Parkway was flooded. That forced some people to sit in traffic for more than an hour.

“It took us an hour,” said Susan Lockwood, Panama City resident.

Lockwood heard about the flooding from some friends, so she took the extra time in her commute to make sure her son made his flight.

“So, we took his big truck so we could plow through the water.”

The flooding combined with construction in that area caused a perfect storm. Contractors and emergency crews directed traffic through the flooding at that intersection.

“That happens to be the low point on 388,” said Parker McClellan, ECP Airport Director. “So all the water is running to that point now. But once we get the roundabout done, that’s going to go away.”

The roundabout is a Florida Department of Transportation project. McClellan said they expect it to be completed in late 2023 to early 2024.

But for now, the flood caused big problems for the area. One group from Callaway said the trip to the airport was unnerving.

“We had a hard time with the line, that’s one of the times we were floating. We had to turn around several times. It was just rough,” said Frances Galligan, Callaway resident.

McClellan said the roads leading in and out of the airport are now back to normal.

