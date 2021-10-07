Advertisement

Dangerous Flash Flooding

By Jenny Brown
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NORTHWEST, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We have had an excessive amount of rainfall since Monday thanks to a slow moving frontal boundary pushing through the region. Some areas have seen up to 13″ of rain. Showers and storms have been producing heavy downpours over the same areas, leading to flash flooding.

Accumulations Since Monday
Accumulations Since Monday(WJHG)

A Flash Flood Watch remains in place through 1pm central Thursday.

Flood Advisories Northwest Florida
Flood Advisories Northwest Florida(WJHG)

If you are out and about and encounter flooding be sure to turn around and don’t attempt to drive through flooded waters as it could be deeper than perceived.

How to stay safe with the flash flooding.
How to stay safe with the flash flooding.(WJHG)

The rain will continue to taper off as we push through the midday and afternoon hours which will allow flood waters to subside.

As the frontal boundary continues to slide eastward, an area of high pressure will build in bringing us drier weather conditions over the next several days.

