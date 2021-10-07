Advertisement

Former Lynn Haven Commissioner pleads guilty in corruption investigation

Former Lynn Haven Commissioner Antonius Barnes has entered a plea deal, agreeing to plea guilty...
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A former Lynn Haven Commissioner has entered a plea deal in connection to the FBI’s investigation into corruption in the city after Hurricane Michael.

Antonius Barnes has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and in return, the other charges he’s facing will be dropped. In March, a grand jury indicted Barnes, along with Lynn Haven Businessman James Finch, on federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and honest services fraud, and substantive counts of wire fraud and honest services fraud.

This investigation stems from Hurricane Michael debris clean-up in the city and the alleged misuse of money. Also named in the indictment were former mayor Margo Anderson and former city attorney Joseph Albritton. Albritton pleaded guilty to fraud charges in September.

Barnes faces a max of 30 years in prison, five years of supervised release, a $1,000,000 fine, and a $100 special monetary assessment. His sentencing is scheduled for January 7, 2022, in Tallahassee.

