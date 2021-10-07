Advertisement

Major flooding in Callaway Thursday

From Thursday morning's downpours.
By Sam Martello
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There was no shortage of rain in Callaway Thursday morning. The heavy downpours made it impossible for people to travel on some roads. Some pulled over into parking lots to wait for the flooding to go down.

“Well, I’ve been in my car for 2 ½ hours,” Nicole Schmitz, a driver that pulled over in the Walmart parking lot, said. “The rain was just ungodly. The roads become too impassable, and I stopped.”

With so much rain these past few months, the water has nowhere to go.

“Massive flooding across not only Callaway but our sister cities in the county as a whole,” Ed Cook, Callaway City Manager, said. “You know we feel very confident our stormwater system is functioning fine, but with the amount of water and rain that we’ve had just over the several hours. It’s just not capable to handle everything. Of course, with the lack of trees and everything to help soak up the groundwater, the water table is so high, we’re just not able to get this water out of here.”

The flooded roads caused many problems for drivers.

“I’ve been watching people stall out,” Schmitz said. “I’ve been watching people get towed. I’ve just never seen anything like that here.”

The flooding in Callaway is caused by more than the rain the city gets directly.

“Callaway doesn’t have just Callaway water,” Cook said. “We get water from Parker, we get water from Springfield, and we get water from the county. We all try to work together to make our systems work the best they can.”

Unfortunately, the rain is causing more problems than just shut down roads.

“It’s hindering building, it’s hindering a lot of the city projects to be able to get stuff done,” Cook said. “You can’t dig down more than 6 inches without hitting water.”

City leaders said they are hoping for clear skies ahead.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

