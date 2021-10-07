Advertisement

Okaloosa County Health Department issues health advisory in Fort Walton Beach

The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County has issued a health advisory for the Santa...
The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County has issued a health advisory for the Santa Rosa Sound from the Brooks Bridge in Ft. Walton Beach to Hurlburt Field Air Force Base due to a wastewater release entering near Sleepy Hollow Road in Mary Esther.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County has issued a health advisory for the Santa Rosa Sound from the Brooks Bridge in Ft. Walton Beach to Hurlburt Field Air Force Base due to a wastewater release entering near Sleepy Hollow Road in Mary Esther.

Experts said waters contaminated with wastewater presents several health hazards to humans and may contain untreated human sewage with microbes that could cause gastrointestinal and other diseases.

Anyone who comes into contact with the affected waterway should wash thoroughly, especially before eating or drinking. Children and older adults, as well as people with weakened immune systems, are particularly vulnerable to disease so every precaution should be taken if in contact with the affected waters.

Jacobs Engineering Group is performing water quality monitoring and testing, and once satisfactory results are achieved, the health advisory will be lifted through a future press release.

