Re-sentencing hearing for Roderick Michael Orme Wednesday morning

By Sam Martello
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A court case that was put into motion almost 30 years ago here in Bay County is still ongoing. Roderick Michael Orme was convicted of murdering Lisa Redd, but a recent Florida ruling means he has yet to be given his final sentencing.

Orme was sentenced to death for raping, beating, and murdering Lisa Redd in 1992.

Later, an appeal granted him a second chance. But he was again, sentenced to death.

The case was again reopened in 2017 after a case decided by the Florida Supreme Court, Hurst v. The State of Florida, deemed it unconstitutional for a person to be sentenced to death without a unanimous jury decision.

Now, almost 30 years later, Orme is still awaiting a final decision. He sits on death row today. Wednesday morning was another resentencing for Orme.

“The senseless murder, of the victim, in this case, Lisa Redd,” State Attorney Larry Basford said. “This has been established beyond any doubt whatsoever in the prior proceedings that we’ve had. As the court is aware of.”

Orme chose to not be present in court Wednesday. He also chose to not present any more mitigating factors.

His defense now arguing to sentence him to life in prison.

“Thirty years later, after this torturous past, for this man to be executed I would suggest is not only cruel, but it is unusual,” David Collins, Orme’s defense attorney, said. “I believe to not give him what he wants would be far more punishment. He wants to have the death penalty imposed. That’s what it indicates by his refusal to not participate.”

Members of Lisa Redd’s family were in court Wednesday sharing victim impact statements.

“You reminded us that Lisa was a human being and although she isn’t here to stand up for her rights, she still had them,” Carol Atwell, Lisa’s sister, said.

Lisa’s son, Jed Redd, was unable to attend the hearing, but still had his statement read to the court.

“In March of 1992, my life was changed forever,” Jed said. “I was 13 and just starting to understand who my mother was as a person. In an instant, she was taken from me.”

The State Attorney hoping to bring final closure to this case.

“Therefore your honor, we would submit, the people of the State of Florida would submit, that the only appropriate punishment, in this case, is death,” Basford said. “Not life in prison. Thank you.”

The defense claiming to not wanting to give Orme what he wants.

“Time and fairness and justice requires a life sentence,” Collins said. “Mr. Orme does not want a life sentence.”

There was no final decision made during the hearing. The tentative date set for sentencing is March 3rd. Orme must be present in court, in person, or via Zoom, for the sentencing.

