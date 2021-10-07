Bay County flooding reports

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - These are areas that are reported as flooded:

-Intersection of West Beach Drive and Balboa Avenue is underwater.

-Billings Ave to Lake Ave is closed.

-Alabama Ave near Mowat Middle School is underwater.

-Water is on the roadway on North Star Ave near Tram Ave.

-Hwy. 77 near Crystal Lake Drive is underwater.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office says the following roads and areas are experiencing flooding at this time:

Hwy. 79 north of Hwy. 388

Anne Ave. and Front Beach Road

Pipeline Rd. flooded at Hwy. 231

S. Tyndall Parkway between Boatrace Rd. and Hickory St.

Hwy. 22 and North Berthe

Front Beach Road and Thomas Dr.

Vinson Road

Hwy 22 and Cherry St.

N. Lagoon and Country Place, next to Lagoon Mart

Front of Parker Elementary closed due to flooding

Hwy 390 and entrance to Derby Woods subdivision

County Road 2300 off of Hwy 77, water flowing over road.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.