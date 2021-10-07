Advertisement

Rubio bill looks to change ‘equity’ approach on COVID-19 antibody treatment

By Katie Bente
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mid-September, changes were made in the way COVID-19 antibody treatments would be given out. Senator Marco Rubio is trying to reverse that decision.

Monoclonal antibody treatments have proven to keep many from getting seriously ill with COVID-19. Before this recent change, a majority of those treatments were going to seven states in the southeast, including Florida.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is now giving the treatments to each state’s health department based on demand. States are in charge of deciding how to distribute, but doses are limited. This is something Senator Rubio does not agree with.

“I think the treatments and follow where the patients are. If there’s a surge in Florida, Florida should be getting it. If there’s a surge somewhere else, they should be getting it. What they shouldn’t be doing, is saying every state’s only going to get a certain amount,” Rubio said.

Rubio introduced a bill that looks to change the Biden administration’s “equity” approach. The Treatment Restoration for Emergency Antibody Therapeutics (TREAT) Act will prohibit HHS from restricting hospitals and healthcare facilities from receiving COVID-19 mAb treatments.

