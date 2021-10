BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - These schools are either delayed or closed at the moment due to heavy rains.

-Rising Leaders Academy: Delayed opening until 9 A.M.

-Gulf Coast State College: Delayed opening until 9 A.M.

Bay Districts Schools say it is a regular school but tardies will be excused.

