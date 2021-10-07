Sneads organization works to repair local rec park

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three years later, damage from Hurricane Michael is still being repaired every day. Some Sneads residents say they believe the Adam Tucker Wilson Recreational Park deserves to be rebuilt as well.

“We’re trying to rebuild that, we’re trying to bring that back, we’re trying to make people understand we’re here for the kids, we’re here for the community, we’re going to build it back better than it ever was,” Sneads Recreation Board President Wendi Lewis said.

However, money is an issue. Officials say much of the town’s FEMA funds from Michael are going towards other necessities.

“Going through FEMA with all the devastation that was done, I know their priority was put on life safety things like water and sewer and infrastructure, things like that,” Sneads Town Manager Elmon “Lee” Garner said.

The Recreational Board is still moving forward with the rebuild as best they can. Officials said just last week they held a work day to help repair and improve the park. More than 40 people came out to help.

Even though they’re still ironing out the rebuilding plan, officials said this project is about the kids.

“It’s about building a community that’s good for the kids,” Lewis said. “If we can have an establishment that can have good coaches, and be able to teach these kids the fundamentals of life -- it’s not just about the actual sport, it’s about life aspects of it -- we can grow so much.”

“It takes a community to grow a child, and we believe firmly in having things available for our kids, because our kids are the future,” added Garner.

According to Lewis, the Sneads Recreation Board plans to hold more work days in the future. Donations of both time and money are appreciated to help rebuild the park. For more information on how to donate, follow the Sneads Recreation Department on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SRD-Sneads-Rec-1386449624751304/.

