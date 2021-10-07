Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s been another active morning on radar with thunderstorms moving through. We’ll see this band once again stick around into much of the morning hours as it slowly slides east.

Rain will be largely east of Hwy231.

Heavy rains have exacerbated flooding on roadways across Bay County. Give yourself extra time out the door again in anticipation of slower travels on water-logged roadways. If you don’t need to be on the roadways this morning, it’s best to postpone any trips till later in the day. If you are traveling today and come across roadways that are covered with water, it’s best to turn around. You don’t know how deep that water is, and it only takes 4-6″ of moving water over that road to physically move your car.

Mostly cloudy skies with only a few small and stray showers for the afternoon.

The good news is the rain won’t last all day. Like days prior we’ll see most of the rains shifting east of the Apalachicola River by lunchtime. The afternoon should be much drier with some sunshine mixing in with the clouds at times.

Highs reach the mid 80s.

Temperatures manage to warm into the 80s today in the mostly to partly cloudy skies. It’ll be a warm and humid feel in the afternoon, but not overly hot.

This appears to be the last hoorah for our latest stormy trend as the pattern should start to change tonight into tomorrow. Our upper level area of low pressure will finally head north and the surface cold front will push further east of us through tonight and into tomorrow morning. There’s still a small shot at a few stray showers or storms tonight and into tomorrow as the front moves through. But they’ll be few and far between, and fairly small and short-lived in nature.

The weekend clears out beautifully to sunshine and seasonal temperatures! We’ll see a dry streak of weather continue from the weekend through much of next week.

Bottom Line...

For today, cloudy skies with storms in the morning, then becoming drier in the afternoon with some sunshine mixing in with the clouds. Highs today approach the mid 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a few stray showers or storms in the forecast becoming fewer and further between on Friday.

